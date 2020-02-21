What to do with the family this weekend

The weekend is upon us, moms and dads.
Do you have any fun events planned? If not, worry not. We’ve got you covered.
Check out this weekend’s gig guide for some fun activities to join in Joburg, Cape Town or Durban.
Milk Bar Film Night
When? 22 February 2020
Time? 7 pm
Price: Free
Venue: Milk Bar, 11 Holt Street W, Parkmore, Johannesburg
Join Milk Bar for a night of wonderment and musical fantasy of ALADDIN at Family Movie Night on Saturday night. Bring your blankets , camping chairs and can come watch a classic fantasy under the stars on the lawns of Milk Bar.
Stargazing picnic
When: 22 February 2020
Time: 6pm
Price: R10 – R50
Venue: Afrikaanse Taalmonument, Paarl
Get to know the glittering night sky at the iconic Taalmonument, during this family-friendly stargazing picnic that focuses on the spectacular 47 Tucanae. Bring your own picnic basket or pre-order for a fee. There will be outdoor games and playgrounds for children.
First Aid & CPR Courses
When?: 22 February 2020
Time: 8.30 am
Price: R650
Venue: Genesis Maternity Clinic, 5 Northwold Dr, Cnr Jan Smuts Avenue Saxonwold, Johannesburg.
What would you do in an emergency? Genesis helps get prepared for any medical emergencies. Learn what to do if your kids choke, drowning, dehydration and other medical emergencies.
Land Rover Pet Day at Experience Johannesburg
When: 22 February 2020
Time: 10am
Price: R30
Venue: Jaguar Land Rover Experience, 1 Capricorn Drive, Lone Hill, Sandton, 2021
Land Rover is celebrating man’s best friend, with exciting activities to get you smiling and their tails wagging.
Dog walk
When? 22 Feb 2020
Time: 7.30 am
Price: R50 per person, dogs are free
Venue: Animal Anti-Cruelty League, Durban
Join the AACL team for their first dog-walk of 2020. A lovely walk in the countryside with your best friend, followed by relaxing with refreshments listening to live music is a perfect way to spend Saturday morning.
