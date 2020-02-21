What to do with the family this weekend

The weekend is upon us, moms and dads.

Do you have any fun events planned? If not, worry not. We’ve got you covered.

Check out this weekend’s gig guide for some fun activities to join in Joburg, Cape Town or Durban.

Milk Bar Film Night

When? 22 February 2020

Time? 7 pm

Price: Free

Venue: Milk Bar, 11 Holt Street W, Parkmore, Johannesburg

Join Milk Bar for a night of wonderment and musical fantasy of ALADDIN at Family Movie Night on Saturday night. Bring your blankets , camping chairs and can come watch a classic fantasy under the stars on the lawns of Milk Bar.

Stargazing picnic

When: 22 February 2020

Time: 6pm

Price: R10 – R50

Venue: Afrikaanse Taalmonument, Paarl

Get to know the glittering night sky at the iconic Taalmonument, during this family-friendly stargazing picnic that focuses on the spectacular 47 Tucanae. Bring your own picnic basket or pre-order for a fee. There will be outdoor games and playgrounds for children.

First Aid & CPR Courses

When?: 22 February 2020

Time: 8.30 am

Price: R650

Venue: Genesis Maternity Clinic, 5 Northwold Dr, Cnr Jan Smuts Avenue Saxonwold, Johannesburg.

What would you do in an emergency? Genesis helps get prepared for any medical emergencies. Learn what to do if your kids choke, drowning, dehydration and other medical emergencies.

Land Rover Pet Day at Experience Johannesburg

When: 22 February 2020

Time: 10am

Price: R30

Venue: Jaguar Land Rover Experience, 1 Capricorn Drive, Lone Hill, Sandton, 2021

Land Rover is celebrating man’s best friend, with exciting activities to get you smiling and their tails wagging.

Dog walk

When? 22 Feb 2020

Time: 7.30 am

Price: R50 per person, dogs are free

Venue: Animal Anti-Cruelty League, Durban

Join the AACL team for their first dog-walk of 2020. A lovely walk in the countryside with your best friend, followed by relaxing with refreshments listening to live music is a perfect way to spend Saturday morning.

