Linda Mtoba shares her fear of infecting her daughter with Covid-19

Karabo Mokoena
Linda panicked when she started getting coronavirus symptoms, but mostly feared for her daughter .

In a recent Insta story, actress Linda Mtoba said she was scared she might have Covid-19 after Googling her symptoms. She started Googling what she might have after her throat got sore.

She went to a local pharmacy as soon as it opened and wanted some medical advice.

She hadn’t travelled recently, but fears that if she ever got sick, she would infect her daughter with the virus, and that gave her a sleepless night.

Fortunately, Linda just has the flu and she and Bean won’t need to be quarantined anytime soon.

