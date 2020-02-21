Award-winning Mommy Blogger Modern Zulu Mom hosted her first Mama Mingle event for 2020.

In collaboration with Bubhub Westrand, this mama of three hosted a couple of mamas at an intimate session in Weltevreden Park on the 15th of February 2020. It also happened to be her birthday.

When explaining the motivation behind the event, Thando said “Mama Mingle SA is a space I have created for us to have relaxing but real conversations as moms – we’re all on different journeys, yet we have so much to learn from each other”.

For Thando, it is important to have platforms for women to share their challenges they face as either a working or stay-at-home mom. Moms journeys may be different, but they go through very similar and can learn a lot from each other.

This is why the event was intimate. All the moms were able to engage with one another on crucial conversations about being women and being mothers.

Connected Wellbeing conducted a talk on how to become a more holistic human being and mom. She gave tips on being more grateful and ways to manage stress and self-care tips.

Our very own Karabo Mokoena of Black Mom Chronicles also gave a talk on managing grief and loss.

Nibbles and a goodie bags were provided for the ladies in attendance, and they also got Parenty mugs.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.