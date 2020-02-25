High School releases a statement regarding a registered sex offender on their property

Rondebosch Boys’ High School in Cape Town released an official statement on the 21st of February 2020. According to the school, they have been alerted about a former art teacher, a 73-year-old white male who is a convicted and listed pedophile.

As per the statement, they were alerted of this man by a member of the Child Protection Unit.

This man has been reported to be taking pictures and making subsequent artwork of some boys in the school.

He has also been reported to offering these, and extra art lessons to some families.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.