What to look out for when choosing a daycare

If there is anything that gives new moms anxiety it is the idea of sending their child to daycare for the first time. This usually happens either after four months of maternity leave or about 2 years of the child being at home with a childminder.

This is usually the appropriate age that you feel like your child:

-Needs social interaction with other children

-Needs to start communicating better

-Needs to be learning more

So what criteria should parents be using to choose the best daycare option?

Do your research

There might be tons of schools that are close to where you live or where you work, so what makes one better than the other?

You will only find out after you do your research. You firstly need to decide what your priorities are and what form of education you want your child to receive. Is it purely academic? What kid of extramural activities you want them to participate in etc. Once you’ve narrowed this down, you can then start shortlisting based on further investigations.

Create a checklist

Parent’s priorities differ when it comes to school for their children, but there is a lot they can agree on. So create a checklist that suits your needs and those of your child. The most important items that should go on this list, according to Camelo Piazza, Headmaster of a Brooklyn based pre-school, are:

-Safety

-Licensing and accreditation

-Age-appropriate materials and toys

-Price

-Daily schedule

-Food

Every parent should know whether or not the schools are secure, what the kids are doing and eating throughout the day, whether or not all the kids are using the same desks and toys and check if the school is licensed and the teachers are accredited.

Visit the schools once by yourself and again with your child

Expatica South Africa (SA), an expat community guide, recommends that parents visit the schools personally to experience the environment, meet the teachers and ask all the relevant questions. Yes, there is a lot you can learn online, but nothing beats actual experience. You can learn more about the curriculum they offer and check if the school meets all the requirements as per your checklist.

Ask as many questions as possible.

“On the second visit, take your child to test their reaction,” Expatica SA says. You will determine whether or not your child is also ready to be in school or not. Usually, kids will be excited to see the swings and other children, and without being aware that you are assigning them up, genuinely love the environment. This is a good sign to also gauge whether or not your child is ready for school.

Trust your instinct

Listen to the inner voice that tells you whether or not that is the right place for your child. As they say, your motherly instinct “can tell you what to do long before your head can figure it out”

