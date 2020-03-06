The Fun Stuff 6.3.2020 03:00 pm

IN PICTURES: Some of the oddest reasons behind temper tantrums

Karabo Mokoena
Toddlers are fun, until they call you evil for trying to save their lives.

If you have a toddler, then you know how difficult it can be to console an emotional two-year-old that is hysterically crying over nothing. It is obviously nothing to a logical adult, but it is everything to them. As  a mom or dad, you know you can get hated for the weirdest reasons.

In a recent Facebook post, parents shared some of the reasons why their toddlers where crying or upset.

We are sure a lot of parents can relate to these.

Don’t despair for you are not alone.

