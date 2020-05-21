Tips to keep baby’s skin hydrated from a dermatologist

Autumn is a good time to repair and rejuvenate the skin following damage over the summer months, and also an ideal time to prepare and prep skin for the harshness of upcoming winter weather. This is when moisturising thoroughly is key. I would also recommend continuing to use sunscreen throughout the year, even in the autumn and winter months.

Why can eczema be so much worse in winter? Are there any triggers we can control?

Skin can become inflamed and dehydrated in the winter months due to harsher weather outside and the effects of central heating inside. Skin dehydration tends to be worse straight after summer due to prolonged sunlight and heat, acting as triggers that are out of our control. Skin can also develop increased areas of pigmentation during summer months.

What ingredients do you recommend for taking care of eczema-chapped hands?

Some skin conditions, like eczema and psoriasis, can flare up in autumn and winter, particularly on the hands. For dry and eczema prone skin, the thicker the product the better it is for providing soothing and moisturising results. For example, cream is thicker than lotion and ointments are thicker than creams.

In summer, we require lighter products and less oils on our skin, but autumn and winter is the time to start reintroducing thicker alternatives in order to combat the harsher weather. The more natural the ingredients, the better – especially if you suffer from sensitive skin. Childs Farm Moisturiser, for example, are full of naturally derived ingredients such as Shea and cocoa butter – and are suitable for Vegans too. They are even mild enough for sensitive and eczema-prone skin. My top tip would be to gently exfoliate dry areas of skin and then nourish and hydrate with moisturiser. Again, pay special to the hands, but also the lips and feet.

Dr Jennifer Crawley MBChB, BSc., (Hons), MRCP UK (Derm) is the expert dermatologist for Childs Farm, the UK’s fastest growing baby and child toiletries brand.

She holds a substantive consultant NHS post at the prestigious University College London Hospital (UCLH). In addition she consults at both Clinica London and the London Skin and Hair Clinic.

She consults in both adult and paediatric dermatology; she is the Lead Clinician for Paediatric Dermatology Service at UCLH.