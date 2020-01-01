8 essential items every newborn needs

As a first-time parent, one tends to either over-purchase items but then end up not even having to use it. The thought of bringing a new baby into the world can excite us. It doesn’t, however, have to make us purchase things we really don’t need.

So, what are the must-haves for a newborn baby?

1) A sane mother

This doesn’t sound like something that would go on this list, right? Well, how important is it for the child’s mother to be of good health and spirit? Moms are usually ignored during the post-partum phase because the attention is on the baby. So, if you know of a new mom, ask them how they are and ask them if they need help. A new mom must also learn to ask for help. A happy mommy is a happy baby.

2) Nappies and wipes

A newborn will need a change of diaper 8 or 9 times a day for the first few months of their lives. So it is important to purchase as many as possible.

3) A comfortable baby wrap

The industry has seen the introduction of cloth wraps that encourage babywearing. This is the best way a parent can bond with their baby. A durable baby wrap ensures that the child is close to the parent as possible and is also comfortable!

4) Stroller

If you don’t like having your baby in a wrap, you can purchase a stroller to help move around when you are out and about. Some parents prefer a little freedom when they’re out and a good stroller can help with just that. Some activities do not allow for the baby to be on the parent, so a stroller is the safer option.

5) A car seat

Did you know that the hospital or maternity clinic has the right not to give you your baby to go home with you unless you have a car seat? It also needs to be a rear-facing car seat. So, make sure this is installed when you go give birth.

6) Toiletries

It is really difficult to shop for baby toiletries in a market saturated by so many brands. The best person to tell you if they like a product or not will be your little one. You can shop for any trusted brand for now, and see how the baby reacts to it. Just make sure that you have:

Body wash

Shampoo

Lotion

Also, make sure that the wash and shampoo do not irritate the baby’s eyes. Brands usually state that they don’t on the packaging. Don’t forget to get the bathtub and washcloths.

7) Clothes

Don’t go and buy the whole store because new humans tend to outgrow their items very quickly. Just ensure that they have sufficient vests, onesies, and socks. You can also get them a few outfits. Depending on what season it is, you can buy one more long sleeve than short, and then the other way around. The quantities would look something like this:

7-8 onesies

2-3 vests

6-8 socks

2-3 outfits

8) A bag

A baby bag is very essential, particularly when you are out of the house. One needs to ensure that they have packed sufficient essentials when they leave the house. Make sure that the bag is durable, and has different compartments for bottles, clean and dirty diapers, and clothes.

Karabo Motsiri is a first-time mom, over-sharer, lover of life, chronic napper and married to her best friend. She loves a good party because the dance floor is her happy place. She enjoys good food, good conversations, laughs a little too hard, and cries during every episode of Grey’s Anatomy. She started her blogging journey because she wanted to share all the ups and downs of being a young modern mama in South Africa. Her blog Black Mom Chronicles has been featured on Ayana Magazine & SA Mom Blog. She has enjoyed airtime on Power FM and frequently writes for the parenting section of Saturday Citizen. She also works with MamaMagic on their Product Awards, Milestones Magazine, Heart to Heart blog, and the Baby Expo, which is South Africa’s biggest parenting expo.