WATCH: Black moms forced to teach 12-year-old sons how to interact with police

Parenting in black communities in America is riddled with fear and uncertainty. Mothers are never certain if their sons will come home safely or not.

This is why it has been important for parents to have conversations with their sons regarding racism. Danielle Pattillo is one such mom. She has two sons and had to make them aware of their reality very early on.

She explains why she has this conversation with them, and what she teaches them during “The Talk”.

“These are not conversations you should be having with your children who are 12,” Danielle says.

