Being a parent 10.6.2020 05:00 pm

WATCH: These teens organised a 10K-people protest against racism

Parenty staff

Teenagers have also added their voices to the protest against racism that is currently happening

The killing of US citizen George Floyd by the police has ignited anti-racism protests around the world. One of the biggest protests to take place in the United States so far was organized by five teens.

Also Read: Here’s how to survive being locked down with a teenager

Jade Fuller, Nya Collins, Zee Thomas, Kennedy Green and Emma Rose Smith, aged 14 through 16, organized an anti-racism protest which was attended by 10,000 people in Nashville.

Also Read: Black lives matter: Here’s how to talk to your kids about it

The teens formed a coalition called Teens$Equality and organized their rally after meeting on social media and connecting over their shared outrage at the death of Floyd, and police brutality against black people in their country.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
VIDEO: Floyd’s brother tells UN ‘black lives do not matter’ in US 17.6.2020
More than 20 schools in SA accused of racism 15.6.2020
‘Black trauma is borderless’ – BLM Solidarity SA holds a vigil at Constitutional Hill 14.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 