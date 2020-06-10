WATCH: These teens organised a 10K-people protest against racism

The killing of US citizen George Floyd by the police has ignited anti-racism protests around the world. One of the biggest protests to take place in the United States so far was organized by five teens.

Jade Fuller, Nya Collins, Zee Thomas, Kennedy Green and Emma Rose Smith, aged 14 through 16, organized an anti-racism protest which was attended by 10,000 people in Nashville.

The teens formed a coalition called Teens$Equality and organized their rally after meeting on social media and connecting over their shared outrage at the death of Floyd, and police brutality against black people in their country.

