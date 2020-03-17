9 questions parents have about the coronavirus answered

A lot of parents are very concerned about the wellbeing of their children and families. We have, therefore, compiled a Q+A with some of the most critical questions parents are asking themselves during this time.

1. How will school closures affect my children and their schooling?

Most schools follow an assessment programme which usually begins around week 4 or 5 of the term and continues until the second last or last week of term, at the most. Assessments are therefore completed before the end of the term, meaning the curriculum will not be greatly disrupted.

2. Where can I get tested?

According to Lancet Laboratories, doctors and patients are urged to contact the NICD directly on their hotline if they want testing to be done at NICD 082 883 9920.

Click here to see a testing station near you.

3. How can I tell if my kids have it?

Along with flu symptoms such as fever, fatigue, and cough, the coronavirus is accompanied by shortness of breath, especially for people with a history of travelling and possible exposure.

4. What is self-quarantining?

Self-quarantining is separating or isolating yourself from other people if you are showing some form of symptoms, or have been exposed to an already sick person by staying at home and not socialising with people. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that one should self-quarantine for 14 days.

5. My family feels anxious about the coronavirus, how do I ease their feelings?

Being honest, understanding and responsive to your children’s fears will help them cope with the anxiety that is associated with the constant news of this virus.

6. How can I ensure that my children are educated about the virus?

Constantly engaging with your children and honestly answering their questions will be of great help. Also, ensure that you guide them through practising good hygiene as this is pivotal to their health.

7. Should I cancel my kids’ playdates/birthday parties?

According to Cyril Ramaphosa, gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited. He has, however, not prohibited smaller gatherings. Parents should constantly educate their children about practising good hygiene wherever they are.

8. I heard that the virus affects older people, should granny/grandpa still visit?

According to the CDC research it “shows that some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness. This includes older adults”. Older adults are advised to stay away from groups of people and to stay home if there is an outbreak in their community. They should also not visit if there is a sick person where they would be going.

9. I am pregnant. Should I be worried?

Research does show that pregnant women can be predisposed to viral infection. Pregnant should, therefore, be given special attention for special attention to prevention, diagnosis and management.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.