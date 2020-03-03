South Africans come together to help widower with toddlers and newborn twins

With the generosity of giving South Africans, a widower with four children has received R160,000 in cash, vouchers, and products.

Samuel Nonyane lost his wife five weeks ago during the birth of their twin girls, leaving him with their newborn and two boys of 3 and 6 years.

He was assisted after Alett van Zyl, a woman that did not know Samuel, stopped to look at the twins and asked about their mother.

Since then, Samuel has been poured with nothing but love.

He has received:

R50,000 from The Angel Network SA

R5,000 for 10 months from an anonymous donor

R3,000 for 10 months from Dis-Chem Pharmacies

R10,000 worth of nappies from Cuddlers Nappies

R20,000 worth of vouchers from Cradlestone Mall

He also received donations of clothes, toys and other essentials.

