Children need fuel to grow, to play and most importantly, to learn.

So, it’s no surprise that children who eat better, tend to perform better at school. This is because they have enough energy (the good kind) to focus during school hours and complete homework once at home.

If you’ve noticed that your child’s grades may be slipping – or he is struggling to get through the (ever-growing) school workload, it could have something to do with his diet.

Foods for focus

From blueberries to avos – you’d be surprised at how easy it is to include foods for focus into your child’s daily meals.

We’ve highlighted five superfoods below:



1. Blueberries

The antioxidants in blueberries stimulate oxygen and blood flow to the brain.

Stir them into yoghurt for a healthy breaky or afternoon snack. Or, use frozen ones as a crunchy smoothie topper!

2. Flax seed

Ground flaxseed is packed with magnesium, omega 3 fatty acids, B-vitamins and fibre – all of which help improve mental clarity and focus.

Sneak a spoon or two into your child’s morning smoothie or include it in your next batch of homemade flapjacks!

With its nutty flavour, your kids will be none the wis

5 Superfoods to help your child focus at school

er…

3. Dark chocolate

This is one superfood your children won’t mind!

Dark chocolate stimulates endorphins and serotonin levels – which in turn, improves mood. Dark chocolate also contains magnesium which is a great de-stressor. So, feel free to include a block or two in your child’s lunchbox as a treat.

4. Leafy green veggies

Leafy green veggies (think kale and spinach!) are full of antioxidants and carotenoids which help to improve your child’s brain function. They also contain folic acid which assists with mental clarity.

Fresh salads are great for packing in the greens – and if that’s a no-no for your child, then disguising them in a smoothie with other yummy ingredients should do the trick.

5. Avos

Avos are known to increase blood flow to all your organs (including your brain). They also contain fiber (which will keep your child fuller, for longer) as well as vitamin K and folate – which helps to improve memory and concentration.

Try starting your child’s day with smashed avo on Low GI toast.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.