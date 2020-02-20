How to activate the parent safety features on TikTok

On the 19th of February 2020, Tik Tok, the video-sharing social networking application adored by young people (between the ages of 13 and 24) implemented the Family Safety Mode feature. This comes in light of the rising incidents involving teenage children, and a recent death.

The safety feature is already been implemented in some European countries.

The safety feature allows parents to do the following:

Parents can set a time limit for the children each day and they have an option of:

-40 minutes

-60 minutes

-90 minutes

Parents can disable direct messages from being received and sent

They can also disable age inappropriate content

