Your weekend gig guide

This is officially the last weekend before the kids go back to school. Some of them might be having a hard hard time adjusting to this fact. Others are stoked to be meeting up with old friends. Parents, though, are over the moon.

So how about you celebrate with an outing this weekend.

Here are some possible options for you:

The Fourways Farmer’s Market

When: January 12 2020

Time: 10am

Price: R10 (children and pensioners free entrance)

Venue: Val Bonne Estate in the Modderfontein Reserve

Immerse yourself in the most beautiful outdoor market in Johannesburg. Located on the original Fourways Farmstead, you’ll enter under our pine tree canopy, down the flower-lined path and through to our hay bale picnic lawn.

A wooden signpost greets you where the only decision you’ll be forced to make: “Coffee to the right?” or “Eats to the left?”

Saunter past the bees buzzing in the rose and lavender garden and you’ll enter our vibrant market aisles. Deliciousness awaits!

Waterfall Market

When: January 12 2020

Time: 10am

Price: R10 (children and pensioners free entrance)

Venue: Waterfall Park, Midrand

Come and experience the first market of 2020 from the Waterfall market team. The beautiful Waterfall Park in front of the Mall of Africa is currently being transformed into the family-friendliest market in Johannesburg. The location is perfect with it’s established trees, fountains and the most spectacular view of the city.

Atholl park run

When: January 11 2020

Time: 8am

Price: Free

Venue: Corner Athol Oaklands, Lymington, and Park, Johannesburg

This is a free park run organised by volunteers. It is not only for pro park runners. They all run for their own enjoyment. So you can tag along and join in whatever your pace!

It is a 5km-run. If you are a family that loves fitness fun, this is the event for you.

Open Night: Observations of supermassive black holes

When: January 11 2020

Time: 8pm – 10pm

Price: R10-R35

Venue: Observatory Rd, Observatory, Cape Town,

Members of the public are welcome to an Open Night at the SAAO in Cape Town. Dr Sarah White (SARAO) will present a talk titled The brightest galaxies in the radio sky. This will be followed by a tour of the site and (weather permitting) stargazing.

Durban park run

When: January 11 2020

Time: 8am

Price: Free

Venue: 7 Erskine Terrace, Point, Durban,

It is time to get fit and ready for the first school term. This is another free park run organised by volunteers in Durban. It is not only for pro park runners. They all run for their own enjoyment. So you can tag along and join in whatever your pace! It is a 5km-run. If you are a family that loves fitness fun, this is the event for you.

