Baby Archie’s christening is just too beautiful

Baby Archie’s face was revealed in its entirety during his royal christening. And boy oh boy, is he one gorgeous little guy.

We couldn’t love Meghan and Harry more. From changing the way the world views the royal family, to presenting themselves as everyday parents, they have managed to bring this home yet once again, by choosing to exclude the press from little Archie’s christening and opting to rather have a private photographer capture these very special moments.

“This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby,” the caption reads.

The christening gown worn by Archie was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841, was worn by Queen Elizabeth herself, all of her children, and all of her grandchildren. A replica was made in 2004 and has been worn by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis as well.

One can’t deny when looking at these pictures that Meghan and Harry are just head-over-heels in love with each other and have settled well into life as parents.