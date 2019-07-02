Watch: South African students inspire the nation with incredible war cry!

Bryanston, South Africa – Students from St Stithians College in Bryanston are inspiring the nation with an incredible war cry that has been trending for over a month, and doesn’t seem to be slowing down!
The video was first uploaded on June 1st, on what they call their Founders’ Day.
Founders’ Day is the largest formal gathering in the annual calendar of St Stithians, and through this event, they gain a wonderful sense of community and purpose. On the first weekend in June every year, over 4 000 people gather to give thanks to God and to the founders. Among the gathering of students, staff, parents and alumni, some VIP guests also attend, including a guest speaker.
Founders’ Day is a great act of participation and a huge team effort. The music is always memorable, with the choirs and orchestras leading everyone in the singing of hymns and songs.
The 2019 theme was ‘South African Drum Beats’’, and the passionate heartbeat of the students is why the video has gone viral, inspiring many who have seen it!
Thuthukani Dlomo commented: “With that spirit, we can overcome any challenge we face, together as one.”
Eileen Nelson added: “Fantastic Gives us all hope!”
Jules Parsonage posted: “I’m floored. That is magnificent. The humming is even powerful. Reserved restrained, POWER!!!”
Ken Colleen Jones said: “Fantastic … tears in my eyes.”
Sara Maria James posted: “That’s why I believe in unity! Made me cry!!! Joy, love and our rainbow nation!”
Nelly Mshayisa added: “This brought tears we are so unique together.”
Watch the incredible performance below:
The South Africa we've been looking for… ???????????????? #igwijo never left…
Posted by Tahla Ntshakaza on Saturday, 1 June 2019
This article was originally published on The Good Things Guy.
If you found this article useful or interesting, why not subscribe to
Parenty’s weekly newsletter for a wrap up of that week’s best content.