BATA youth ‘board’ of directors needs you

BATA SA is calling all creative and innovative trendsetting youth, between the ages of 8 and 16 years, Grade 4 to 11, to be a part of Africa’s most enthusiastic and ground-breaking influencers, BATA SA’s Youth “Board” of Directors. As part of BATA’s global drive to ensure that customer satisfaction is top priority, including that of the youth, BATA SA has decided to tap into the expertise of South Africa’s vibrant and creative youth. This will assist guide their fashion philosophy, ensure ‘youth-appeal’ and to unpack what youth really want and need from a pair of shoes.

BATA SA will be appointing twenty-one school going youth to the board, with 7 members from each of the regions, namely Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. The board will reflect the demographic of South

Africa by 31 May 2019.

“We really believe that these ‘new directors’, the directors of our future, will help us to see the same things through renewed eyes, with a fresh perspective. We are looking for an edge to deliver tailormade and market desired shopping experiences for our customers” says Swastika Juggernath, Marketing Manager,

BATA SOUTH AFRICA.

WHAT’S IN IT FOR SUCCESSFUL BOARD MEMBERS?

The benefits include:

Toughees School shoes, of their choice, for the year

Tomy Takkies in three different styles or colours

One other Bata brand of shoes

A personalised BATA Youth Board of Directors business card

A Directors uniform shirt and fun T-shirt

A tablet with data for the duration of their tenure

Stationery

Reading Books and e-Books

Online courses to help with schoolwork

A powerful ‘real-life’ learning experience

Transport to and from the “board” meetings including for the accompanying parent/ guardian

A reference letter at the end of the tenure signed by the MD of BATA

R2500 towards school fees or a donation to your school if all tasks are successfully completed

WHAT IS EXPECTED OF BOARD MEMBERS DURING THEIR TENURE?

To be a mini ambassador for BATA SA brand from July – December 2019.

To wear BATA products to school and socially, to get maximum experience of the product and share suggestions, content and concepts. Attend “board” meetings three times a year with an accompanying parent/guardian. “Board” meetings will be during school holidays to ensure schoolwork stays top priority.

YOUTH THAT BELIEVE THEY CAN RIDE THE BOARD, ENTER TO BE PART OF THE FUTURE.

To enter, all eligible youth can nominate themselves by completing a questionnaire, by 31 May 2019 and sending a photo of themselves wearing their favourite pair of Bata shoes. Log onto www.bata.co.za/YBOD to fill in the application or visit BATA’s social media platforms. BATA is listening, so make sure that you have something to say!

For further information please visit. www.bata.co.za/YBOD or email bata@take-note.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.