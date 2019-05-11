Gauteng online registrations postponed

This follows the concerns raised in the past few days by interested parties. The request was to delay the opening of Grade 1 and Grade 8 school admissions for the 2020 academic year.

These stakeholders pleaded with the MEC to delay the opening of the Online Admissions Applications because the Department is implementing the newly Amended Admissions Regulations and Feeder Zones for the first time. It is believed that it is necessary to heighten greater awareness on the changes in legislation and Admissions processes for public benefit.

Therefore the Admissions Applications period will commence on 20 May 2019 at 08:00 and close on 22 July 2019 at 24:00.

On Monday 13 May 2019 at 08:00, the Gauteng Department of Education’s Admissions Online Application Website will go live with a tutorial and Step-by-Step user-guide to clarify how the system functions and acquaint parents with the 2020 Admissions Processes. This will include amendments to the Admissions Regulations and the incorporation of the feeder zones.

Parents will have a better understanding of the 3-Phase Admissions Process: firstly; the Registration and Application, secondly the Placement of learners and thirdly the Admission to a school.

Furthermore, the Department will use various communication platforms such as TV and Radio Stations, direct engagements through localised community contact sessions and Public Ordinary Schools to consolidate public understanding of all processes pertaining to Admissions 2020.

Parents are reminded that schools and identified Community Centres will serve as walk-in centres to apply Online for Admission to Grade 1 and Grade 8 for the 2020 Academic Year.