Steve Hofmeyr manages to get all his children under one roof for the first time

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Afrikaner entertainer activist Steve Hofmeyr thanked his fans for “more than 10,000 birthday wishes”, before adding it had been a special family event.

“My day was blessed. For the first time I could get my four sons and two daughters together under one roof. This has never happened before. It was probably the best conversation around a table ever. Everyone gets along with everyone, everyone is interesting and we laugh a lot. Dad’s chest is bursting with pride. This is the crown of my achievements. Thank you Janine for spoiling me (actually every day) like this.”

Hofmeyr has for years been the subject of jokes about how many children he fathered with different women during his younger years, with speculation about how many children he may actually have.

The singer has had a tumultuous year, though will still perform at this year’s Afrikaans is Groot (AiG) concert to be held in November.

This despite Sun International’s Time Square asking the concert’s organisers to drop Hofmeyr from the line-up.

Sun International said in a press release they were legally bound to the AiG organisers to host an upcoming concert at their Time Square property this year, featuring Hofmeyr.

Solidarity Helping Hand and concert organisers also responded to reports of a possible cancellation of the event and the request to drop the singer over the weekend.

Helping Hand deputy managing director Ernst Vorster said that AiG “has never been or will not be a platform for political agendas”.

“The ticket holders expect Hofmeyr, one of our biggest Afrikaans artists, to be at the show. Hofmeyr’s contribution to the Afrikaans music industry is huge. We want to give him the opportunity to make that contribution at AiG and for the ticket buyers to enjoy as they are the main sponsors of AiG.”

Earlier this year, Toyota withdrew its sponsorship since an online furore erupted over the announcement that Hofmeyr would be performing. It followed on from the announcement by MTN that it would no longer be the headline sponsor of AIG.

MultiChoice later also announced they were banning the controversial singer, who has faced ongoing flak for his public comments, including one that black people were supposedly the architects of apartheid.

Hofmeyr later started a competition to reward those who unsubscribed from DStv and destroyed the dishes in support.

MultiChoice said it welcomed “a society where freedom of speech is celebrated; however, we take a stand against racism”.

Hofmeyr has claimed he’s the victim of a smear campaign. “All the things I heard I said: 1. we want to go back to Apartheid. 2. Blacks were bad. 3. Apartheid was better than democracy. 3. I sang the k-word 4. I have an affinity for posting old flags… For these lies (and barbaric unrest control), our sponsors flee.” (Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.