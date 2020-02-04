Zuma’s fiancée Conco hits back at accusations she called him a deadbeat dad

Former president Jacob Zuma’s young fiancée Nonkanyiso Conco caused a stir on social media after penning a lengthy appreciation letter to the couple’s two-year-old son on Instagram.

She said in part: “Dear son, I want to thank you for being the reason why I need to work harder.”

She said she would work even harder to ensure her son gets the life she never had.

The rest of her post, however, left her social media followers accusing her of implying Zuma was an absent father.

“I have made peace that I’ll attend school activities alone, travel the world with him alone and take all responsibilities for raising a son and installing the best values in his life. Grow up, my first born, and may your light always shine.

“God, I will never curse you because I know your grace is enough for me.”

Read her full post below:

Responding to the backlash, Conco told the Sunday Tribune that she never implied Zuma was a deadbeat parent, but just that he was busy, having been a president who already has a big family.

She was quoted as saying: “We all know for a man like Mr Zuma it’s impossible to run family errands every day or to be there for every special day. He missed our son’s first birthday celebration I hosted last year because he was out of the country, but this year could be different. He misses many of our son’s milestones. However, we can’t expect him to be there every day.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.