Mum 2.3.2020 09:45 am

Mom goes viral after she forgets kids at home when dropping them off at school

Karabo Mokoena
Mom goes viral after she forgets kids at home when dropping them off at school

We’ve all been this mom in some way, shape or form.

How many parents sometimes operate on autopilot mode? Plenty.

This mom, in particular, was surely has been driven by habit when she realized as she arrived at her kids’ school that she left them at home.

Yep.

She left her two teenage boys at home and only noticed that the people she is meant to be dropping off are not in the car.

Luckily for us, she recorded a hilarious video of her laughing at herself, and the boy’s reaction as she got back home to pick them up.

Facebook and Twitter parents commented with similar stories and other parenting fails.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two people may join Cape Town nurse in the dock over dog faeces viral video 6.8.2019
No disciplinary action for JMPD cops who restrained woman to draw blood in Douglasdale 28.7.2019
UPDATE: ‘Malicious’ official shared staged video of policeman ‘assaulting’ policewoman – Saps 6.3.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 