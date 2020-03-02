Mom goes viral after she forgets kids at home when dropping them off at school

How many parents sometimes operate on autopilot mode? Plenty.

This mom, in particular, was surely has been driven by habit when she realized as she arrived at her kids’ school that she left them at home.

Yep.

She left her two teenage boys at home and only noticed that the people she is meant to be dropping off are not in the car.

Luckily for us, she recorded a hilarious video of her laughing at herself, and the boy’s reaction as she got back home to pick them up.

She rlly drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car ???????????????????????????????????????????? i can’t stop laughing ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/cgOgJuTajR — prriissss???? (@torrespriss) February 24, 2020

Facebook and Twitter parents commented with similar stories and other parenting fails.

