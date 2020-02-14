Things to do with and without the kids this weekend

Whether you want to have the kids or not this weekend, we have some options for you to consider. Its valentine’s weekend, so have some fun with your favourite person with the guide below.

LILO Pop Up Waterpark and Music Festival 2020

When? 15 February 2020

Time? 9am

Price: R120

Venue: Maritimo Sports Club, 358 Richard St, Hatfield, Pretoria

Get those bikini’s ready and those all too tight yet kind of appropriate speedo’s out because splish-splash you’ll be taking a wild dive into something fresh, something hot and something too sexy to miss. LILO is here and it’s ready to become your new favourite festival!

Valentine’s Drive-In

When: 14-16 February 2020

Time: 8pm

Price: R250

Venue: Riversands Farm Village with Sunday Market, Midrand

Chill in your car with your favourite person this weekend and watch your favourite movies while nibbling on some popcorn and drinks.

NIROX Open Day

When?: 16 Feb 2020

Time: 10am

Price: R120 (adults) Kids under 12 enter for free

Venue: Nirox Sculpture Park, R540 Kromdaal Road, Krugersdorp

NIROX Sculpture is open to the public on Sundays throughout the year. Visitors are invited to walk the park and experience the NIROX sculpture collection of works by diverse artists from around the world.

2020 Vodacom Super Rugby Lions – Emirates Lions vs DHL Stormers

When? 15 Feb 2020

Time: 10am

Price: R20- R200

Venue: Ellis Park Stadium, Doorfontein, Johannesburg

It will be a fun afternoon Out, watching a game that the whole family loves.

Valentines for families

Date: 14 February

Time: 17:00 -10:30

Price: Adults R60 ; Ages: Under 6 – Free; 6 to 18 – R20

Venue: Pretoria National Botanical Gardens

Try their Valentines night market with a variety of food stalls and live music. Picnic with your family, just bring your chairs and blankets and family night will be made.

Kids movie night

Date: 14 February

Time: 18:00

Price: Free

Venue: Randpark Golf club

Let the kids have their own night out on Valentines at this kids movie night events where they can enjoy movies like Boss baby and Angry Birds in the company of other kids.

Joburg wine club summer club

Date: 16 February

Time: 12:00 pm- 15:00pm

Price: From R350

Venue: Buitengeluk Broadacres Lifestyle Centre

Enjoy the finest wines paired with great food and company. There will also be unlimited wine tasting during the course of the event.

Sleeping Beauty – The Royal Ballet

Date: Fri Feb 14, 18:30 – Sun Feb 16, 17:15

Price: R80

Venue: Village walk, Benoni

Fancy some ballet? Spend the weekend taking the wonderful and classic production of Sleeping Beauty.

