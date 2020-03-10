Father of woman with coronavirus violates self-quarantine rules

A Missouri man related to a young woman that might have contracted Covid-19 broke self-quarantine rules. The man’s daughter visited Italy and felt ill when she arrived back home. She made contact with healthcare professionals who asked her to get tested. This is according to reports by CNN.

As they waited for the results, the family was asked to self-quarantine in their own home.

The young woman and the rest of the family have obeyed this instruction.

Except for the dad, who reportedly took his other daughter to a school function this past Saturday, despite the family not being cleared yet.

The county sheriff, Sam Page advised the family that if they could not adhere to the self-quarantine instruction, there would be a court order that legally required them to stay in their home.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.