Health 10.3.2020 10:00 am

Father of woman with coronavirus violates self-quarantine rules

Parenty staff
Father of woman with coronavirus violates self-quarantine rules

Image: iStock.

The county sheriff advised the family that if they could not adhere to the self-quarantine instruction, there would be a court order.

A Missouri man related to a young woman that might have contracted Covid-19 broke self-quarantine rules. The man’s daughter visited Italy and felt ill when she arrived back home. She made contact with healthcare professionals who asked her to get tested. This is according to reports by CNN.

As they waited for the results, the family was asked to self-quarantine in their own home.

The young woman and the rest of the family have obeyed this instruction.

Except for the dad, who reportedly took his other daughter to a school function this past Saturday, despite the family not being cleared yet.

The county sheriff, Sam Page advised the family that if they could not adhere to the self-quarantine instruction, there would be a court order that legally required them to stay in their home.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
US coronavirus cases surge past 1,000 11.3.2020
UK health minister tests positive for coronavirus 11.3.2020
Cosatu calls for virus awareness campaign in workplaces 11.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 