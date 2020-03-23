Dad goals: Malema spends his self-isolation with a baby on his back

In a semi-comical short video uploaded to his Twitter account on Monday, EFF leader Julius Malema called on his followers to follow his example and stay home to stop the spread of Covid-19.

He had his youngster on his back, secured in a blanket. The child appears to be his son Kopani with wife Wantwa, who was born in February 2018. He has another two children, his eldest Ratanang, and another son, Munzhedzi, born in 2016.

Self isolation, stay at home cadres. pic.twitter.com/uW8uKPlBR0 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 23, 2020

Many of Malema’s followers were impressed that he was such an engaged dad, and many shared similar photos of their own. Largely, the example he was setting appeared to be encouraging men to be better fathers to their little ones.

It also seemed to spark the start of a new hashtag craze, the #JujuChallenge, that saw more men putting babies on their backs.

There was also confusion about whether the EFF leader was in quarantine, which would mean he was infected with Covid-19, or in self-isolation, which is being advised for all citizens to avoid contracting the illness in the first place. He is merely self-isolating.

Me yesterday ???????? pic.twitter.com/1sy35vh69F — M O N D E (@Monde_Sean) March 23, 2020

If leading by an example was a person???????????????? pic.twitter.com/4m71wMOMYc — Somagwaza (@Somagwaza3) March 23, 2020

This one of mine is locked down pic.twitter.com/XcjQCd9Jyp — Moabi Martin Moabi (@Oabs_) March 23, 2020

I also do that with my child… pic.twitter.com/FdwG5MGFnQ — Atheist-Melusi ???????????????? ???? (@shepher25038479) March 23, 2020

U not alone Sello pic.twitter.com/oEczlQt3f7 — STAR NDEBELE eLimehill (@star_Ndebele) March 23, 2020

