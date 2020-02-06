Kylie teaches daughter that the way they live isn’t normal

In a recent interview for the March issue of Harpers Bazaar, Kylie Jenner opened up about her parenting journey with her 2-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie expressed the importance of teaching Stormi that they are blessed and are not living a normal life. She also wants to teach her about the pressures and dangers of being in the public eye.

She also shared how she feels pressurized to give Stormi a sibling.

Describing her parenting relationship with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, she was quoted saying “we have such a great relationship”. For Stormi’s sake, the two of them need to co-parent efficiently and give her the love of both parents.

