‘Scrubbing’ your social media presence in 8 easy steps

Since the start of the national lockdown, many people have either lost jobs or struggled to get one due to covid-19.

And many today may find it difficult to find a job in the field, since some businesses might have closed down during this pandemic.

The hope of a greener pastures should not be lost for those who are job hunting.

If you would like to look good on the screen of a future employer, one can try to make their social media presence look good.

A good presence could offer the chance of a new job! And it takes just eight steps to get there.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.