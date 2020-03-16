Summit gets parents and children ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution

My Future 4.0, South Africa’s only next-level digital skills and career summit, will be taking place in Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 19 to 21 March and in Johannesburg at the TicketPro Dome from 13 to 16 May 2020.

The Summit highlights the impact the 4th Industrial Revolution will, and has had, on every industry and career choice. It is not merely a buzzword that can be ignored and parents, children, students and graduates need to keep up to date with changes happening on a daily basis.

The workforce of tomorrow will have to be skilled for careers that may not even exist now, and will need to have the skillsets to cope and thrive. The My Future 4.0 Summit focuses not only on the jobs of tomorrow, but the skills needed for those jobs.

The 2020 My Future 4.0 Summits will introduce visitors to VirtuoCITY, the smart city of tomorrow, and open the minds of our future leaders to the workplace of tomorrow. It’s a town where technology and talent, skill and science, coding and careers, money and manufacturing all have a place on the streets of tomorrow.

VirtuoCITY will feature every career option a smart city will need, from aeronautics, artificial Intelligence, automation and arts and culture to city planning, communication and construction. Industry leaders in environmental affairs finance, information technology, investing, research and science and technology will showcase the skills needed to be a part of the cities of the future as well as the companies currently embracing the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet Pepper, the summits official humanoid robot brand ambassador, who will be on hand to show how ‘human’ robots can really be by giving hugs, high 5’s or posing for selfies!

Tickets to My Future 4.0 cost only R80 for school learners and students, R 70 for group school and tertiary institution bookings and R 100 for adults and allow for multiple entries over each day of the summit. Children under 10 are free.

