Meghan Markle reveals ‘unbearable grief’ after miscarriage in July

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has revealed in an opinion piece that she had suffered a miscarriage a few months ago.

The opinion piece, released in The New York Times on Wednesday and titled The Losses We Shared, the British royal said the miscarriage occurred in July.

Describing her day-to-day routine with husband Prince Harry, she said after changing her son Archie’s diaper, she felt a sharp cramp.

“I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” she wrote.

She was then rushed to the hospital, she wrote, adding that Prince Harry was supportive throughout her ordeal as she laid on a hospital bed. “Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

Markle said Harry was heartbroken with the news of the miscarriage: “Watching my husband’s heartbreak as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realised that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you ok?’.”

The duchess said losing a child brought “unbearable grief” and that by speaking out, they wanted to de-stigmatise the conversation as many families suffered similar tragedies.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.