Malema amuses parents everywhere with lockdown toddler bike frustration

However, the things can be as noisy as a Highveld thunderstorm, and kids just never seem to stop racing up and down on them. This has probably not been helped by the fact that Malema and his family have been in lockdown together at home for nearly a month now.

Malema said that the little motorbike “must fall”.

This thing ????????must fall… pic.twitter.com/Bf7sRSSyvz — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 18, 2020

It was probably also his way of poking fun at a Twitter storm last month calling for DJ Shimza “to fall”. When Malema and other senior EFF figures defended Shimza, black Twitter turned on them and dragged them.

In a semi-comical short video uploaded to his Twitter account last month, Malema called on his followers to follow his example and stay home to stop the spread of Covid-19.

He had his youngster on his back, secured in a blanket. The child was his son Kopani with wife Wantwa. He was born in February 2018.

He has another two children, his eldest Ratanang, and another son, Munzhedzi, born in 2016.

Many of Malema’s followers were impressed that he was such an engaged dad, and many shared similar photos of their own. Largely, the example he was setting appeared to be encouraging men to be better fathers to their little ones.

It also seemed to spark the start of a new hashtag craze, the #JujuChallenge, that saw more men putting babies on their backs.

