3 quotes parents need to remember from president Ramaphosa’s address on COVID-19

In light of the World Health Organisation declaring the COVID-19 as a global pandemic, the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the citizens of the country.

He cited several measures that will be taken by the government to safeguard citizens.

Here are 3 quotes that every parent needs to remember:

“Schools will be closed from Wednesday, 18 March, and will remain closed until after the Easter Weekend. To compensate, the mid-year school holidays will be shortened by a week”.

“Therefore, we are calling on everyone to:

• Wash their hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizers for at least 20 seconds;

• Cover their nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with a tissue or flexed elbow;

• Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms. In essence, we are calling for a change of behavior amongst all South Africans”.

“We must minimize physical contact with other people, and, encourage the elbow greeting rather than shaking hands”.

These three quotations require that parents urgently make alternative plans, and educate their children on the importance of not making close contact with large groups, and sick people.

Parents should also encourage children about the importance of practicing good hygiene at all times, whether at school or at home.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.