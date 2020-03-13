EXCLUSIVE: ‘Fatherhood changed my life and the way I see things’- Greg Maloka

We recently sat down with the music maestro himself, Greg Maloka and he opened up about his experience as a father of 11 children that he is responsible for.

Greg powerfully shares about how parenting is experienced in the black community. “Fatherhood is not biology” he states. Blended families are a reality for a lot of families and as the biological parents pass away, there are always aunts and uncles that can pick up from where the parents left off.

Greg’s eyes lit up as he spoke about growing up with his father. When other boys wanted to be doctors and soccer players or lawyers, Greg wanted to be just like his dad.

I got goosebumps when a black man shared about growing up with his “cool” dad, even with the distorted image of black fathers being known for absenteeism. Greg reminded us of how the Apartheid system disadvantaged men. “They worked very far from home and started new families where they settled,” he says.

Greg made a conscious decision to be as involved as possible, not only in the rearing of his biological children but the creation also.

Watch the video below for Greg’s perspective on being a parent.

