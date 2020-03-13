Radio DJ Sureshnie Reider answers our mom questions

We recently asked 5 fm DJ Sureshinie Reider a few questions regarding being a mother to her daughter. She was kind enough to share her motherhood journey with us.

Being a mom is ….the greatest privilege and honour that I have ever received and a role that I will call my greatest achievement.

The last time I gagged because of my kid was when he/she …Wow Pavani has had some super fun moments, and I think anytime this kid of mine picks up creepy creatures from our garden. But also a throwback to some explosive diapers 😉 Sometimes I wondered how a tiny little human could really expel such scary things

The last time my child made me cry I …

In December we took Pavani to the Wolf Sanctuary in Plettenberg Bay. She is insanely in love with all animals, but Foxes and Wolves hold a special place in her heart. We arranged an interaction session for her and a pack of wolves. On the way back, she quietly cried …and she told us it was tears of joy that we made a dream come true for her. She was so grateful and so thankful and couldn’t believe how lucky she was to experience that. Wow Leigh and I were so taken back by her constant gratitude.

My advice to other moms would be…

Mom guilt is a real thing, and you have to absolutely try your best to not let it get to you. Do not allow yourself to get stressed for not being able to juggle everything. It’s okay to drop a ball here and there, it’s what makes you a Mum and that in itself is a super power.

Try not use Social Media as a guage for real life..be able to separate yourself from the moments that make you feel insecure…You are ENOUGH.

My favourite part about being a mom is…

I get to call this little human mine forever. I get to live my childhood all over again, but this time truly enjoy the moments of teaching and savouring all of the opportunities this life offers.

The biggest challenge is…

the situation of safety, bullying and anxiety amongst our children. It absolutely worries me about the toxic world of stress that children have found themselves in. I hope we can build a world based on tolerance, love and cohesion especially among children.

My biggest mom guilt is when…

I can’t attend a special concert or sporting event due to work commitments or travel 🙁

My success as a parent is measured by…

How Kind My kid is to others. I value compassion and kindness higher than any other quality in my child. If she is kind, is able to show compassion to people and animals, do charity out of her own will..then I know we are on the right path.

The most important affirmation I say to my child is…

There are two specific ones : You can and YOU will. And I tell before she speaks or shares a story …Always walk though this gate: Before I speak, is what I am about to say Kind, True and Necessary. This has really shaped her to be a more conscious child.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is…

Gratitude and Kindness. We try in every way to teach her about being grateful for what she has and to endeavour to always be kind to others and to animals. We know our child learns from what we Do and not what we say. So when she sees us showing kindness and gratitude she then appreciates that this is a way of life.

My work-life balance as a working mum is…

A Juggle. I love balance, and I think with good time management, outstanding support from my husband and a good calendar synching system, and we are navigating life where we can all benefit. It’s not always perfect, but its what makes our family special.

I hate when other moms….

Take it upon themselves to dispel advice based on only their own experiences. We are all on our own journey’s whether it deals with Breast Feeding or Bottle Feeding or the body bounce back, or the comparison of kids reaching their milestones. I think be cognisant that you were once a new Mum or that you’re facing some battles that not everyone is privy to. So Always show kindness even if you disagree or think you know better.

