Radio presenter Bailey Schneider expressing breastmilk at work is all of us moms

Radio and TV personality Bailey Schneider just showed why working moms deserve all the awards in the world.

Bailey shot a series of Insta videos of herself expressing breastmilk in her office.

This is not a thing, right? I mean, working moms pump in offices all the time.

Wrong. Working moms hardly pump while they are on a radio shift for Smile FM, in a glass studio with people passing by.

Bailey used a handsfree pump and put up some Smile banners so that she is not too exposed. She did a 15-minute power pump and successfully pumped enough milk for her little Alexi.

Well done, mama!

