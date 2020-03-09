Video of a four-year-old telling her hairdresser, ‘I’m ugly’ will have you in tears

While doing her hair, four-year-old Ariyonna told her hairdresser: “I’m so ugly.”

This happened on an Instagram live video feed. Her hairdresser took a big gasp and the rest of the video has millions of people across the world choking in tears, including Jada-Pinkett Smith and Naomi Campbell.

Her hairdresser told Ariyonna to never say that because she was pretty. While describing her beautiful features like her dimples, Ariyonna broke down in tears.

Instagram users rallied behind this little girl and her hairdresser. The hashtag #ArtWorkForAriyonna surfaced and that had so many people in tears of joy.

Artists from across the world created the most beautiful pieces to remind this little girl that she was beautiful.

#ArtworkForAriyonna Ariyonna, please know that beauty comes in many different colors, shapes, sizes but real beauty comes from within. Nothing is more beautiful then a kind hearted person. Show the world that smile cause u are beautiful #ArtTwitter @MatthewACherry @LilWaveDaddy pic.twitter.com/cNtFFIXQY1 — Mel (@evermoretoons) March 8, 2020

See the original video below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.