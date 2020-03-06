Trace TV’s managing director, Valentine Gaudin answers our mom questions

Being a mom is ….the craziest adventure I have embarked on!

The last time I laughed because of my kid was when he…told my husband who was driving and fiddling with the radio to focus (in the most serious voice ever – it was hilarious!)

The last time I cried as a mom my child… to be honest, I’ve never cried in front of my son but somehow he knew on that particular day that I wasn’t ok and gave me a big hug

My advice to other moms would be…that it gets better every day! I really struggled with the lack of sleep, hormones all over the place, breastfeeding when my son was born – the first weeks were just really hard! But it does get better and easier day by day!

My favourite part about being a mom is…big hugs, beautiful artwork made at school and displayed on the walls and fridge, madeleines and pancakes baking, kisses, cuddles in bed every morning, that little voice saying “mamaaaaaaaaaannnn” !

The biggest challenge is…to find time for myself (like going for a run, getting my hair done, going to watch a movie etc…) finding time with my husband and with friends.

My biggest mom guilt is when…I have to travel for work or when I take time off for myself (which is 1000% necessary lol)

My success as a parent is measured by…making sure that I raise a polite, kind-hearted, respectful young little man

The most important affirmation I say to my child is…your dreams are valid, you can be anything you want in life!

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is…having a good heart! “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; What is essential is invisible to the eye”

My work-life balance as a working mum is…not easy with a demanding job and a big team. It’s hard to try to do it all and excel in all areas, and sometimes…something’s got to give…But I make sure that my son is my priority. I could “easily” remote control my son if I wanted to but I chose not to…

I hate when other moms….say that their child sleep through the night after two weeks! LOL

