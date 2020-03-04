Being a parent 4.3.2020 02:00 pm

Nandi Madida celebrates her daughter’s one year birthday with cute instagram update

Karabo Mokoena
Nandi Madida shared cute videos and pictures of her daughter to commemorate her birthday.

Queen Nefertiti has officially been on this earth for 365 days.

And like most parents, Nandi Madida cannot believe that her lovely daughter is now a 1-year-old daughter. Nandi shared a Snapchat video of them being cute together.

Nandi is keeping her followers in suspense regarding Nerfetiti’s birth which she called “unconventional”.

She sweetly shared “mommy will do her best to ensure you have someone to lean on as a female”.

Happy birthday to Queen Nerfetiti!!!

