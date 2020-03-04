Nandi Madida celebrates her daughter’s one year birthday with cute instagram update

Queen Nefertiti has officially been on this earth for 365 days.
And like most parents, Nandi Madida cannot believe that her lovely daughter is now a 1-year-old daughter. Nandi shared a Snapchat video of them being cute together.
Nandi is keeping her followers in suspense regarding Nerfetiti’s birth which she called “unconventional”.
She sweetly shared “mommy will do her best to ensure you have someone to lean on as a female”.
Happy birthday to Queen Nerfetiti!!!
Happy bday to my sweet little Queen Nefertiti! ???? Can’t believe you’re 1 years old! I have so much to write about because even your birth was unconventional???? (I’ll share that story one day). Mommy and daddy love you so much! ♥️ Love you my fellow piscean! You and your brother are the greatest gifts in my life. Mommy will do her best to ensure you have someone to lean on as a female. Here’s to a beautiful African lady turning 1 and going to conquer the world.???? The both videos were taken when she was 3months old! ????
