Being a parent 26.2.2020 12:00 pm

Mom opens the first baby essentials store in Khayelitsha

Karabo Mokoena
Mom opens the first baby essentials store in Khayelitsha

This 33-year-old mom is determined to make life convenient for other moms in Khayelitsha.

When Zandile Tlhapi, a resident of Khayelitsha, was pregnant with her second child in 2016, she thought of an idea that would change the lives of local moms. Instead of traveling to town to purchase baby essentials like clothes or toys, she wanted to open a convenience store for these moms.

In June 2018, Tlhapi did just that. She resigned from her job as a boilermaker, and used her family’s spare room and stocked it with baby clothes. Now, the shop, Baby Friendly, is packed with baby clothes ranging from newborn to 24 months of age.

Baby-Friendly, New Frame

She also keeps toys like walkers that parents can hire out and bring back when the baby does not need them.

She also buys unused clothes from parents who never got the opportunity to dress their children in them.

Tlhapi’s dream is to expand into manufacturing and grow her business by producing quality products for one of the largest townships in South Africa.

The aim for her is quality because she believes that even if the community is poor, they still deserve quality products for their children.

Baby-Friendly, New Frame

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Khayelitsha baby’s kidnapping shrouded in mystery 9.2.2020
Prasa presents R1.4bn ‘mega project’ for Cape Town’s central line 6.2.2020
High school pupil to appear in court again after allegedly abducting two-month-old baby 23.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 