Actress Linda Mtoba answers our mom questions

Isibaya acting sensation Linda Mtoba who stole our hearts as the fearless Zama Ngwenya on soapie Isibaya became a new mom to Baby Bean in October 2019. She recently sprinkled us with her fabulosity and answered a few of our mom questions
Being a mom is ….
euphoric
The last time I gagged because of my kid was when he/she …
made a Poonami that even went down my own legs
The last time I cried as a mom my child…
was Sleeping, I looked at her & saw everything
My advice to other moms would be…
you’re a mom & you’ll always know best.
My favourite part about being a mom is…
having someone look at you & you can see they see their whole world.
The biggest challenge is…
balancing my life & my new life as a mom
My biggest mom guilt is when…
I miss being at work.
My success as a parent is measured by…
how happy & fulfilled my child is
The most important affirmation I say to my child is…
you are enough and the world is a better place cause of you & you’re loved immensely.
The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is…
happiness & love. We’re very playful my husband & I. And shower each other with affection I’d love for her to see that every day.
My work-life balance as a working mum is…
pump so hard all day every day when I’m not home. It’s a full time commitment that I must choose to stick to everyday.
I hate when other moms….
mom shame other moms or me. Or try question reasons for my decisions.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.