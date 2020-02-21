Being a parent 21.2.2020 10:00 am

Actress Linda Mtoba answers our mom questions

Karabo Mokoena
We asked Linda Mtoba how parenting Baby Bean has been, and this is what she had to say.

Isibaya acting sensation Linda Mtoba who stole our hearts as the fearless Zama Ngwenya on soapie Isibaya became a new mom to Baby Bean in October 2019. She recently sprinkled us with her fabulosity and answered a few of our mom questions

Being a mom is ….

euphoric

The last time I gagged because of my kid was when he/she …

made a Poonami that even went down my own legs

The last time I cried as a mom my child…

was Sleeping, I looked at her & saw everything

My advice to other moms would be…

you’re a mom & you’ll always know best.

My favourite part about being a mom is…

having someone look at you & you can see they see their whole world.

The biggest challenge is…

balancing my life & my new life as a mom

My biggest mom guilt is when…

I miss being at work.

My success as a parent is measured by…

how happy & fulfilled my child is

The most important affirmation I say to my child is…

you are enough and the world is a better place cause of you & you’re loved immensely.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is…

happiness & love. We’re very playful my husband & I. And shower each other with affection I’d love for her to see that every day.

My work-life balance as a working mum is…

pump so hard all day every day when I’m not home. It’s a full time commitment that I must choose to stick to everyday.

I hate when other moms….

mom shame other moms or me. Or try question reasons for my decisions.

