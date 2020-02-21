Actress Linda Mtoba answers our mom questions

Isibaya acting sensation Linda Mtoba who stole our hearts as the fearless Zama Ngwenya on soapie Isibaya became a new mom to Baby Bean in October 2019. She recently sprinkled us with her fabulosity and answered a few of our mom questions

Being a mom is ….

euphoric

The last time I gagged because of my kid was when he/she …

made a Poonami that even went down my own legs

The last time I cried as a mom my child…

was Sleeping, I looked at her & saw everything

My advice to other moms would be…

you’re a mom & you’ll always know best.

My favourite part about being a mom is…

having someone look at you & you can see they see their whole world.

The biggest challenge is…

balancing my life & my new life as a mom

My biggest mom guilt is when…

I miss being at work.

My success as a parent is measured by…

how happy & fulfilled my child is

The most important affirmation I say to my child is…

you are enough and the world is a better place cause of you & you’re loved immensely.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is…

happiness & love. We’re very playful my husband & I. And shower each other with affection I’d love for her to see that every day.

My work-life balance as a working mum is…

pump so hard all day every day when I’m not home. It’s a full time commitment that I must choose to stick to everyday.

I hate when other moms….

mom shame other moms or me. Or try question reasons for my decisions.

