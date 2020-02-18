Mom is angry after a nursery school requires her 4-year-old daughter to do math and engineering lessons

A concerned mom called in Martin Bester’s breakfast show on Jacaranda to express her issues with her 4-year-old daughter’s nursery schedule.

After being told that her daughter is not performing well, she went to the school and was welcomed by the daily schedule her daughter is subjected to. The Australian school required the child to do extra lessons in Maths and Engineering.

Yes. a 4-year-old child is expected to start lessons in Engineering.

One caller argues that children that age learn through play. This means that kind of formal education for a 4-year-old is not suitable as they also have low attention spans.

