Being a parent 17.2.2020 12:45 pm

Mom shares honest illustrations on raising kids that every mom can relate to

Parenty staff
This mom understands.

Artist Paula Kuka shared a series of illustrations on the realities of motherhood. Paula started drawing after she finished her maternity leave when she was working as an Architect. She started expressing the ups and downs of parenting, and has created some very relatable pieces of artwork that every mom can relate to as reported by Fem Positive.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

To see more of the artists work visit her Instagram page

