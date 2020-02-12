Being a parent 12.2.2020 11:00 am

Connie Ferguson vibes to the Yanos with her family and we’re here for it

Karabo Mokoena
A family that has fun together stays together. The Fergusons know all about this.

Who said we only get down to Piano in December? The Fergusons took the December mood and dragged it all the way to February.

Connie, her youngest daughter Ali and her younger sister Atosie were getting down to Labantwana AmaUber on Instagram after a successful gym session.

Connie’s older daughter Sedi is seen in the second frame refraining from participating in the ‘Lorch’ shenanigans. She commented by saying “I was gonna participate ne? But then I realized I actually can’t dance”.

Connie’s husband Shona commented “my family is a mess ????????Yerrrrr. I love y’all”

