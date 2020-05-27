It’s a girl! Cops deliver baby at Gauteng police station

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Raider Ubisi, officers assisted a woman in labour while she was at the police station.

“The pregnant woman accompanied her husband to the police station. While she was at the police station, she started complaining of labour pains. The woman was taken to the trauma centre at the station.

“Before the arrival of the requested ambulance, the members assisted the woman to give birth to a healthy little girl. The ambulance arrived soon afterwards and the mother and the newborn baby were taken to hospital,” Ubisi said.

Putfontein station commander Lieutenant Colonel Wellington Mathiane thanked the police officers for going beyond the call of duty in assisting the woman.

