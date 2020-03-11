Parents sue a hospital for conducting an emergency c-section without anaesthesia

Tri-City Medical Center in California is being sued by a couple that gave birth in their hospital 7-months-ago.

Delfina Mota was 41 weeks pregnant when an emergency c-section was conducted without anaesthesia. Her doctor Sandra Lopez called for an emergency c-section when, after hours of admitting Mota, she could not feel the fetal heartbeat.

The hospital staff tried paging the anaesthesiologist with no luck.

Lopez then ordered the staff to strap Mota down for her to make an incision. Due to no anaesthesia being administered on Mota, she felt the excruciating pain of the cut and screamed out for help, her fiancé hearing the cries across the hallway.

The epidural that she got whilst labouring had worn off and played no role in numbing the pain. So, Mota was fully conscious and felt every pain as the birth happened.

Now, she has a 7-month-old daughter, Camila, but the physical and emotional healing process for her was overwhelming.

This is why they are suing for malpractice and emotional distress.

