‘Ready to pop’ Minnie Dlamini-Jones bows out of TV scene until 2021

TV presenter Minnie Dlamini- Jones is taking a break from the silver screen as she awaits the delivery of her first child.

Announcing this on social media on Tuesday, the Homeground sports and lifestyle presenter said she is soon to “pop”.

“I’ve had the most amazing journey and I can’t wait to meet my child. See you on TV 2021 I’m out.”

What you know about a mama about to pop ???????? I’ve had the most amazing journey and I can’t wait to meet my child. See you on TV 2021 I’m out ???? pic.twitter.com/3GrW7CF5pz — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) October 20, 2020





In September Dlamini-Jones announced she is expecting her first child with husband Quinton Jones. The couple celebrated their third year anniversary with the announcement. She has also shared that they are expecting a baby boy.

Over the past weekend, the couple was spoilt with a second baby shower, attended by famous faces such as designer to the stars Gert Johan Coetzee. The soon-to-be mom was dressed in a beautiful off-the-shoulder yellow dress by Coetzee.

“Baby Jones and I are SPOILT!!! Baby shower number 2 by my child’s amazing aunties. Thank you ladies for putting together such a beautiful drive by shower,” she posted.



