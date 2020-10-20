Becoming a Parent 20.10.2020 09:51 am

‘Ready to pop’ Minnie Dlamini-Jones bows out of TV scene until 2021

Citizen reporter
‘Ready to pop’ Minnie Dlamini-Jones bows out of TV scene until 2021

Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Photo: Twitter @MinnieDlamini

In September, Dlamini-Jones announced she is expecting her first child with husband Quinton Jones.

TV presenter Minnie Dlamini- Jones is taking a break from the silver screen as she awaits the delivery of her first child.

Announcing this on social media on Tuesday, the Homeground sports and lifestyle presenter said she is soon to “pop”.

“I’ve had the most amazing journey and I can’t wait to meet my child. See you on TV 2021 I’m out.”


In September Dlamini-Jones announced she is expecting her first child with husband Quinton Jones. The couple celebrated their third year anniversary with the announcement. She has also shared that they are expecting a baby boy.

ALSO READ: It’s a boy! Minnie Dlamini reveals gender of her first child

Over the past weekend, the couple was spoilt with a second baby shower, attended by famous faces such as designer to the stars Gert Johan Coetzee. The soon-to-be mom was dressed in a beautiful off-the-shoulder yellow dress by Coetzee.

“Baby Jones and I are SPOILT!!! Baby shower number 2 by my child’s amazing aunties. Thank you ladies for putting together such a beautiful drive by shower,” she posted.


For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition