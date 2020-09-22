 
 
What to do when you can't get pregnant?

There are safe and effective therapies to improve your chances.

Dr Dulcy
22 Sep 2020
11:26:22 AM
What to do when you can’t get pregnant?

There are many factors to consider when fertility issues arise. Picture: iStock

Infertility is defined as not being able to get pregnant despite having frequent, unprotected sex for at least a year for most couples. It may result from an issue with either you or your partner, or a combination of factors that interfere with pregnancy. Many people are struggling to have a baby, around 10 to 15% of couples. Fortunately, there are many safe and effective therapies that significantly improve your chances of getting pregnant. Sometimes, an infertile woman may have irregular or absent menstrual periods. Rarely, an infertile man may have some signs of hormonal problems, such as changes in...





