Minister of Health addresses parents and expectant moms’ concerns about Covid-19

The Minsiter of Health, , Dr Zweli Mkhize, has taken to twitter to address some concerns around Covid-19 when it comes to pregnancy and parents who are experiencing a shift in their children’s behaviour due to lockdown.

Due to the discovery of Covid-19 being spread in late 2019 research and details around the impact of coronavirus on pregnancy and unborn children has been limited and expectant mothers have been worried.

Mothers who are either pregnant have had concerns around how to safely deliver their babies, while those are breastfeeding have also feared infecting their newborns if they tested positive for the virus.

Read:All your pregnancy and covid-19 FAQs answered by Dr. Zende

Dr Mkhize posted the following:

Pregnant? This is how to protect yourself from #COVID19. Remember, all women have the right to a safe and positive childbirth experience, whether or not they have #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/dHfvc9DCv3 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 30, 2020



And:

There have been many questions about whether it is safe to breastfeed if you have contracted #COVID-19. This is what you need to know. pic.twitter.com/x1A7wArLmg — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 30, 2020

Additionally, many parents have taken to various social media platforms to voice their concerns about their children’s changing behaviour during the pandemic.

Also Read:Understanding your child’s strange behaviour during lockdown

The Minister has addressed this with a video, saying :”The sudden lifestyle changes brought on by #COVID19 can be just as stressful for children as it is for adults. How have you managed your child’s stress in this time? Here are some of our tips.”

He posted a video on how to cope with this:

The sudden lifestyle changes brought on by #COVID19 can be just as stressful for children as it is for adults. How have you managed your child’s stress in this time?

Here are some of our tips. pic.twitter.com/bMz4xWXDvX — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 30, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.