Is it safe to have sex during pregnancy? Here’s the medical answer

Hi doc I am 12 weeks is it safe to have sex during pregnancy?

Couples can experience an array of both physical and emotional changes during pregnancy that will have an impact on their sexual life. Sex is generally safe throughout pregnancy except in a few instances, such as having a front/low lying placenta (Placenta Previae ) ,or a premature rupture of membranes for this, your doctor will flag and guide you on the do’s and don’ts.

It’s important to emphasise the wide spectrum of intimacy ( which includes emotional connection, touch , play , and actual intercourse ) rather than just SEX.

Sex drive or libido “ the desire to have sex” , is generally decreased in the first trimester owing to the drastic hormonal change, but also nausea and vomiting, extreme tiredness that is often pronounced during this phase .

The second trimester is marked with an increased fluid which causes more blood to be channelled to the reproductive organs for the growing baby , but also increases vaginal lubrication and overall sensation.

Together with the subsiding morning sickness and psychological settling into the pregnancy one can experience a sudden shoot up in their sex drive… Just enjoy it and experiment with more comfortable positions.

In the third trimester once again tend to see a decline as a result of mainly the discomfort caused by being highly pregnant .

Important tips to take note of during intercourse the penis does not hurt baby, baby is protected inside the womb and further covered by a protective membrane ( amniotic sac and fluid). When addressing the sexual needs and changes during pregnancy , don’t forget the partner . Last but not least sex in the third trimester can actually help assist in starting spontaneous labour , so in a nutshell pregnancy is no reason to kill you intimacy MOJO.

*Always consult your gynecologist or health care practitioner should you have concerns.

