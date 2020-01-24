LUNCHBOX IDEAS: Crumbed chicken strips

500 g skinless chicken breasts
2 cups of corn flake crumbs
4 tsp sesame seeds
2 tsp mixed dried herbs
4 tsp barbeque spice
salt and pepper to taste
2 eggs, beaten
4 tsp sunflower oil to grease a baking tray
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C. Slice chicken breasts into strips. Mix the breadcrumbs, sesame seeds, herbs and spices into a shallow bowl. Beat the eggs in another bowl. Dip the chicken slices into the beaten egg mixture and then roll in the breadcrumb mixture. Place the crumbed chicken strips on a greased oven tray. Bake for about 15 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and until golden brown, turning once.