LUNCHBOX IDEAS: Crumbed chicken strips

Amanda Coetzee
An easy-to-eat and make lunch box treat

These tasty, oven baked chicken strips are a healthy protein addition to your lunch boxes. Toss in a handful of cherry tomatoes, some celery sticks, a few wheels of corn on the cob and you’re all set.

Ingredients:

500 g skinless chicken breasts

2 cups of  corn flake crumbs

4 tsp sesame seeds

2 tsp mixed dried herbs

4 tsp barbeque spice

salt and pepper to taste

2 eggs, beaten

4 tsp sunflower oil to grease a baking tray

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Slice chicken breasts into strips. Mix the breadcrumbs, sesame seeds, herbs and spices into a shallow bowl. Beat the eggs in another bowl. Dip the chicken slices into the beaten egg mixture and then roll in the breadcrumb mixture. Place the crumbed chicken strips on a greased oven tray. Bake for about 15 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and until golden brown, turning once.


