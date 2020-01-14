WATCH: Grade 2s offer advice, insights to Grade 1s

Most schools in Johannesburg began opening their gates to students on Monday.

It can be a scary thing to start Grade 1, but wise Grade 2s from Redhill Primary School share their advice on how to make a success of the upcoming school year.

Sandton Chronicle journalist Sarah Koning asked a few clever Grade 2s what advice they wanted to pass down to the Grade 1s of 2020.

Kgosi Molise provided some insight into what he thinks is key to succeeding: “Have fun, be nice and learn to share …toys.”

Taylor-Anne Fullerton sought to prepare Grade 1s for all the wonderful things they will learn during the next year.

Fullerton says when she was in Grade 1, she learnt to swim, write, how to spell ‘cat’ and ‘with’ (but not all the words yet). She also says she learnt “all the numbers” and some basic math skills, as well as how to master the art of drawing and colouring in neatly.

Lexi Wainer told Sandton Chronicle that she is excited for the new Grade 1s, saying that they are going to have a lot of fun in their new classrooms. She said to enjoy the first year of wearing their school uniforms and wished them the best of luck.

